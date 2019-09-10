Sequoyah escaped with a win Tuesday at Westville. Sequoyah defeated Westville 2-1 (25-20, 11-25, 25-20) in a best of three sets to avenge their previous two losses to Westville earlier in the season.
Westville defeated the Lady Indians in the Sequoyah Tournament and again on August 20th.
The conditions in Westville presented a challenge for the Lady Indians. The teams played in a gymnasium with no air conditioning which added on to the fatigue.
"I'm just proud of the girls for fighting," head coach Jay Herrin said. "Some of them are starting to show signs of fatigue and are starting to get sore. The team is used to playing in the air conditioning so playing in Westville was a challenge. I hope this win motivates us through the playoff push."
Daryl Hooper's 10 assists were enough to lead the Lady Indians. Hooper also got a kill and a pair of aces. Jamie St. Pierre got a pair of blocks and kills. Hannah Ballou's six kills were enough to lead the team and earned four aces. Meghan Lucas led the team with five aces.
The Lady Indians, now 8-11 under Herrin, will host Salina at 5 p.m. Thursday.
