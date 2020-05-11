Sequoyah baseball program has had star performers

The Sequoyah baseball program has had some standout individual performers through the years.
Ryan Helsley has made the biggest impact.
Helsley, who graduated from Sequoyah in 2013 and then played two years at Northeastern State, currently pitches for the St. Louis Cardinals after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 MLB June Amateur Draft.
Helsley made his Major League debut in 2019 and helped stabilize the Cardinals’ bullpen as they advanced to the National League Division Series and National League Championship Series. Helsley pitched in 24 games and posted a 2.95 earned run average with a 2-0 record. He recorded 32 strikeouts across 36.2 innings and averaged 97.8 mph on his fastball.
“Our bright spots in baseball have been very bright. None brighter than 2013 graduate, Ryan Helsley, who pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2019 NLDS and NLCS,” Sequoyah Athletic Director Marcus Crittenden said. “Ryan played at NSU for two years on scholarship, setting several records, before being drafted by the Cardinals in the fifth round. He quickly worked his way up through the minors and made it all the way to the majors and nearly to the World Series.”
But, the Indians, who made their last appearance in a state tournament in 1998, have had others who have shined.
Current first-year head coach Eric Kirkpatrick (Connors State College and NSU), Zach Parish (NSU and Missouri Southern), Helsley’s younger brother, Caleb Helsley, Logan Bush (Missouri Southern), Jeff Vance (Central Methodist University), Jeremiah Fixin (Bacone College), Karter Woodruff (Northeastern State), Shawn Budder (Connors State), O.J. King (Northwestern State University), and Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State selections Hunter Cunningham (2008) and Jon Barnoskie (1998) are others who have stood out at Sequoyah.
Ryan Helsley, Kirkpatrick, Parish and Woodruff all played under former head coach Jeff Turtle, who is currently the head coach of the fastpitch and slowpitch softball programs.
“We were always pretty good,” Kirkpatrick said. “We always had guys there that knew how to play. We all enjoyed playing with Coach Turtle and now I’m the head coach. It’s pretty awesome.”
Kirkpatrick also played with Ryan Helsley at both Sequoyah and NSU. He was Helsley’s batterymate in Helsley’s final season as a RiverHawk.
Now, Kirkpatrick is trying to build a solid foundation at Sequoyah. The Indians were off to a 3-1 start in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
“We’re just trying to build it the right way,” he said. “We’ve always had a core with core guys. We were off to a good start and won our first two district games. We had eight seniors, so it was tough for it to end the way it did, but we’re excited looking forward. We’ve got a bunch of young guys coming. We’re trying to change the culture, to make this a baseball school if we can.”
Two of the 2020 seniors - Cody Jeanes and Noah Young - signed with Bacone.
Parish, who played his freshman and sophomore years at NSU and played with Kirkpatrick as a freshman, has gone on to produce at a high level at Missouri Southern. The 2016 MIAA Freshman of the Year and 2019 MIAA Pitcher of the Year currently holds the conference record with 350 career strikeouts that he reached just before COVID-19 shut down the remainder of the season.
Turtle took over the program in 2004 and was the head coach through the 2014 season. Prior to Turtle, the Indians advanced to their second state tournament in 1998 under head coach Tony Dearman. The other state tournament appearance came in 1965. Brad Jones took over head coaching duties from 2015 to 2019.
Crittenden sees a bright future for the program with Kirkpatrick in charge.
“Things were looking up for Sequoyah baseball this year,” Crittenden said. “Coach Kirkpatrick had eight seniors this year who had worked hard and were off to a great start, opening the season with a 3-1 record and 2-0 in district games. They were determined to have a break-through season and I’m confident they were heading in the right directions. Now that will fall to the underclassmen. Two of our seniors, Cody Jeanes and Noah Young, have already signed to play baseball at Bacone and another is weighing his college options at the moment.”
