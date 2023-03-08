Sequoyah baseball ready to hit the dirt

The Sequoyah Indians baseball team is excited and ready to compete this season.
The Indians are under the coaching direction of Eric Kirkpatrick. Kirkpatrick is a former graduate of Sequoyah High School, who went on to have a two year baseball career at Connors State. He finished up his degree at Northeastern State University in 2016, and when the opportunity arose in 2017 to coach at Sequoyah he was all in.
Kirkpatrick became the head coach of the Sequoyah baseball program in 2020 and has high expectations of his team this season.
“We have a few returning starters that we expect a lot of this year,” said Kirkpatrick.
Those include juniors Brody Young and Hayden Stewart, along with senior Austyn Holt. The Indians squad has a lot of new faces Kirkpatrick is excited about.
“It is always great to have new kids. Some are going to have to jump in right away,” said Kirkpatrick.
Some of the new faces include the junior duo of Trenton Drywater and Talen Gann, along with senior Jaydun Tehee. Players who will definitely show up in the lineup as well are sophomore Carl Robbins, senior Connor Laubhan, and juniors Bryce Hurd and Tanner Samples.
Leading up to their first game these Sequoyah Indians ball players have heard from their coach there are only two things they have control over, and that would be their attitude and effort.
“I have been super proud of the guys so far because those are two things I have not had to worry about at all,” said Kirkpatrick.
The Indians look to compete for a district title this year and work hard to make regionals and state. Kirkpatrick expects the Indians to have a good year and compete in many games on their schedule. The players and coaches are all ready to get their season started.
The Indians will play on Friday, March 10 in Jay at 1 p.m. The first Sequoyah home game will be on Friday, March 21 against Vinita at 5 p.m.
