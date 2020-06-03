The Sequoyah Indians Basketball Camp will be held Tuesday, May 28 and Wednesday, May 29.
The camp is for boys that will be entering grades 1-9 and costs $40 per individual. It will take place at The Place They Play.
The camp for grades 1-5 will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. Grades 6-9 will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. A camp T-shirt will be provided for each individual.
Checks are to be made payable to Jay Herrin. Registration form and fee may be turned into Coach Herrin ahead of time or on the first day of camp. A free lunch will be available for everyone age 18 and under in the cafeteria from noon to 1 p.m. Lunch for adults is available for $4 per day.
For more information, contact Jay Herrin at 918-822-0835.
The Sequoyah Lady Indians Basketball Camp will be held Thursday, May 30 and Friday, May 31.
Age groups and times are the same as the boys. Cost is also $40 per individual. For more information, contact Justin Brown at 918-824-0547.
The camps are open to all kids, not just native kids.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.