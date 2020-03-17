So many unknowns.
So many unanswered questions.
It’s where we’re currently at and could be at for a while.
The coronavirus, or COVID-19, has put us in unprecedented times.
Uncertainty remained with Marcus Crittenden, Jay Herrin and Justin Brown on Tuesday morning.
Sequoyah still has basketball games to play. More importantly, state tournament games to play.
But the Indians and Lady Indians, who both secured spots in the state tournament for an eighth straight year, are on pause.
They’re playing a wait-and-see game.
The baseball, slowpitch softball and track teams are in the same boat.
“Obviously, first of all we understand why we’re at this point, and clearly safety must be paramount,” said Crittenden, Sequoyah Athletic Director. “There’s a lot we don’t know. We’re very hopeful that we’ll be able to actually play our basketball state tournaments and still be able to salvage a spring schedule for our spring sports. It certainly gets more complicated the longer this goes on. Naturally, the longer this goes on the more of a challenge it is to stay at your sharpest and stay at your best. We know everybody else is dealing with similar circumstances. We’ll just have to see where it goes.”
It’s difficult to see light at the end of the tunnel.
But there was a glimmer Tuesday afternoon when the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association released a statement: “After careful consideration, the OSSAA remains determined to make every effort to play the State Basketball Championships for Classes 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A. We will continue to work with the State Department of Education, the State Health Department, and the Governor’s office as we work to reschedule these tournaments.”
The OSSAA has continued to dodge the word ‘’cancelation’’.
It’s keeping the door open.
“I have a tremendous amount of respect for the time they’re putting in,” Brown said of the OSSAA. “From where I stand and from what I’m reading, they’re trying. They have shown that they’re about the kids right now and that they really want this to happen, but they understand the big picture with a lot of things going on right now.”
“They’ve handled it well. They’re going to do everything they can to try and get it played,” Herrin said. “We’re going to do what we can to stay ready. It’s going to be a really strange deal if we do play. Who’s to say who’s playing the best in three weeks. You just hope for the kids that you get a chance to play. Our fans are so into this and they want to be there cheering those kids on.”
Brown, who has guided the Class 3A top-ranked Lady Indians to a 26-1 record and 22 straight wins in his first season, remembers telling his team the news. Sequoyah was scheduled to play Comanche but never left the hotel for Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City.
“It was heartbreak,” Brown said. “Kids were disappointed is a tremendous understatement, I think. It was hard to take in and a big blow for us. But our kids are resilient and I think if things work out and things calm down a little bit and we’re able to get it in, that’d be awesome. We’re cautiously optimistic.”
“That was a tough day, for sure,” Brown added. “Talking to the kids, some of them felt like it was a loss, we just got beat because your season just had a weird end to it.”
Herrin has guided the Indians to a 22-7 mark. Sequoyah, who finished the regular season ranked ninth, was scheduled to play second-ranked Roland in the quarterfinal round last week.
“It’s just such a weird feeling about the whole deal,” Herrin said. “You’re there to do something that you had to work real hard to accomplish. None of the kids really knew how to feel about it. Nobody wants anybody to get sick and nobody wants this virus to get any worse than what it is. I don’t think anybody knew how to react. Next thing you know, we’re checking out and on the bus headed back home. It’s a strange limbo that we’re in right now. We’re hoping that we’re going to get a chance to play and that’s what we’re looking forward to.”
Sequoyah just wants closure.
“We’re just hopeful that we get something and these kids have an opportunity to finish out their careers,” Crittenden said. “I don’t know that there is a best-case scenario. As far as basketball goes, we were already in uncharted territory. We’re the only school in state history that’s had girls and boys in the state tournament eight straight years. We just want closure.”
