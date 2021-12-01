FORT GIBSON -- The Sequoyah Indians and Lady Indians opened their 2021-22 basketball seasons at Fort Gibson Tuesday night, with the Lady Indians falling 53-25, and the Sequoyah boys falling, 81-42.
In the girls' game, the Lady Tigers won the opening tip and never looked back, rattling in nine unanswered points before Sequoyah freshman point guard Emmary Elizondo hit a two-point bucket with 9 seconds left in the first quarter to put the Lady Indians on the board.
The Lady Indians committed several turnovers in the first eight minutes, and were plagued by more in the second quarter, ending with 15 by halftime.
Their shooting improved, however, with Harley Culie knocking down a pair of baskets, Elizondo adding two points, and Elana Deer scoring two.
The Sequoyah girls continued to improve as the game progressed, competing hard to the end, despite Fort Gibson's girls continuing their barrage of treys and fast break layups. The Lady Indians never quit, adding eight points in the third quarter, and seven more in the final eight minutes. More importantly, they reduced their turnovers, losing the ball only five times in the second half.
Seven Lady Indians scored in the game, led by Elizondo with 7, Culie added 4, four girls scored 3 points each, including Carey Folsum-Soap, Deer, Annaston Brown, and Rylie Bush, while Kylie Marshall rounded out the scoring with two points.
The Sequoyah Indians never stopped competing against the Fort Gibson boys, Tuesday night, but eventually the constant onslaught of treys and depth ended with an 81-42 victory for the host Tigers
Kellan Holmes scored half the Indians' point, ending with 21, while Jaden Harvey added nine.
"I saw some good things out there, we just lacked consistency, and we ran out of legs," Indian first year coach Jeff Walker said. "We had some kids not play quite like we think they're capable of."
A lot of that could be because they are inexperienced, "...and we're not quite as conditioned as we need to be," Walker said.
Both the girls' and boys' teams are scheduled to play at Adair this Friday.
