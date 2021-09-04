Sequoyah blanked by Muldrow in season opener

MULDROW — On Friday, September 3, 2021, the Sequoyah Indians played their first game since playing Eufaula in the first round of playoffs on November 15, 2019.
Twenty-one months later with little varsity experience, Sequoyah finally got the chance to hit and be hit with the result being a 42-0 loss to the Muldrow Bulldogs.
In the first quarter, Sequoyah gave Muldrow a short field after going for it on fourth down at the Sequoyah 32 yard line. Three plays later and Muldrow’s Trenden Collins scores on a run, 27 yards out to take the early lead, 7-0.
After Sequoyah and Muldrow trade punts, Sequoyah, again, elects to go on fourth down again and again Muldrow takes over on downs at the Sequoyah 32 yard line. Two plays later Collins scores again on a 37- yard run to increase their lead 14-0.
The second quarter got sloppy as both teams dealt with turnovers deep in Sequoyah Territory. Collins intercepted an Eli Hammer pass to the five- yard line. Sequoyah’s defense forced Muldrow to fourth down, but Muldrow quarterback, Reid Sutton, threw to Joshua Price for the touchdown to make the score 21-0.
Another big play by Muldrow happened just as Sequoyah’s offense started to move. Collins got his second interception of the game and raced 74 yards for a touchdown. One more score by Collins on a 90- yard run finished the scoring for the half with Muldrow leading 35-0.
In the second half, Sequoyah picked up the intensity and made two stops on Muldrow’s big play capability. Again, a Sequoyah fumble at the their 21 yard line set up Muldrow’s final score of the game. 42-0.
“We’re learning. First full game that these guys have played and it showed. The speed of the game, we can’t simulate that in practice. We gave good effort. There were first game mistakes, young mistakes, missing tackles, missing reads, not taking care of the ball. Those are things we can fix. We’re going to come back watching film, evaluate it. It’s going to get better.” Coach Chad Hendricks said after the game.
And did the team’s second half show improvement?
“That’s what I wanted to tell them. Let’s go try to win the second half. I know things don’t go away sometimes, but it’s how we come back. Try to win the third quarter. You can’t knock their effort. Their effort was great. It’s the little things that first- year people make. We just have to continue to get better.” Coach Hendricks emphasized.
