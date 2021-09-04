Sequoyah blanked by Muldrow in season opener

Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 97F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 67F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.