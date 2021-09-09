Sequoyah blanks Cave Springs, Oaks-Mission

Stephanie Hair | Daily Press

Sequoyah's Carey Folsom-Soap runs the bases Thursday against Cave Springs.

The Sequoyah Lady Indians played a doubleheader against Cave Springs and Oaks Thursday afternoon at home. The first game saw Sequoyah earn a three-inning run-rule against the Lady Hornets by the score of 17-0.

After striking out the side by pitcher Ashlyn Guinn, the Lady Indian offense proved relentless and built a 11-0 lead at the bottom of the first. Rylee Bush, Guinn, Annaston Brown, Macy McCrary, Skielah Hamby, Carey Folsom-Soap, and Harley Culie had hits in that initial inning.

In the second inning, Coach Jeff Turtle made a pitching change and inserted Junior Shelby Gregory. Good defensive plays by Gregory and Nakayla Gann and a strikeout ended the top of the second. Sequoyah added to their lead with hits by Hamby, Makayla Lackey, India Duncan, Jenny Whitekiller, Brown and McCrary to finish the scoring, 17-0.

Gregory ended the game with four strikeouts along with Guinn's three in the first inning.

The second game of the evening pitted Cave Springs vs Oaks and also ended with a three-inning run-rule. Oaks 15-2. Then, it was time for the hitters to go against each other.

Again, it was teamwork for the Lady Indians as they shut out the Oaks Lady Warriors, 12-0. Twelve hits scattered between nine batters with Alyssa "Jett" Tiddark getting four RBIs in the first inning. The first inning was 10-0, Sequoyah. Pitcher Culie had six strikeouts in two innings and one hit. Hamby and Whitekiller completed Sequoyah's scoring. Guinn came in for Culie to get one strikeout, a ball hit to her, and another strikeout to end the game.

"Everybody pitched in and did a good job. The young players are getting hits. We got to play a lot of players. They are starting to understand what they are doing when they're batting. They're understanding what we've been telling them" said Coach Turtle.

Sequoyah(15-9) returns to district play next week with two big games against Sperry. They will be home Monday and at Sperry on Tuesday.

Tags

Trending Video