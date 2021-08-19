After a weekend of playing the always-tough Broken Arrow Tournament, Sequoyah seemed to settle down with a quality win against Henryetta in the Oktaha Tournament, 4-0.
On defense, Harley Culie threw a no-hitter with six strikeouts. Her teammates in the infield, the outfield, and behind the plate all backed her up to keep Henryetta from getting anything started. On offense, the Lady Indians had a big third inning that started with a walk with two outs.
Following India Duncan's patience at the plate, Carey Folsum-Soap singled up the middle. Another walk by Rylee Bush loaded the bases. Culie fired a shot that got past the glove of Henryetta's third baseman to score one run. Ashlyn Guinn cleared the bases with a double to centerfield for a 4-0 lead that would hold.
Sequoyah also beat Oktaha JV 7-2 in their second game of the tourney to improve their record to 3-5. Tomorrow, the Lady Indians will play Hartshorne at noon.
Coach Turtle added that they are a young team, playing five or six freshmen and sitting out last year hurt a lot. "We're trying to get better each game. Harley will give us a chance to win and we have to play defense."
