Sequoyah blanks Vian behind Culie's no-hitter

Sequoyah's Harley Culie tossed a no-hitter and recorded 18 strikeouts to help lift the Lady Indians to a 3-0 shutout win over Vian Monday at Sequoyah High School.
Culie (7-4) improved her Earned Run Average to 2.19.
Sequoyah took the lead in the bottom of the first inning with Culie's single to right field to score Carey Folsum-Soap who got on base with a walk. Then Ashlyn Guinn reached base on an overthrow and Alyssa Tiddark earned an RBI with a single to right field to increase the lead to 2-0.
The Lady Indians scored their third run of the game when Shelby Gregory hit down the third baseline to lead off the bottom of the second inning. Folsum-Soap drove her in with a double to left field.
Vian (9-4) is now 3-4 in district play while Sequoyah (9-9) is gaining with a district record of 2-1. Sequoyah will head to Vian in another 5:00 pm district game.
Today's winning pitcher was all smiles upon hearing of her 18 strikeouts.
"We've been improving since the beginning. At the end of the season, we're going to surprise a lot of people." Harley Culie warned.
