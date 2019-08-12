Sequoyah blasts Salina in opener

Sequoyah scored 22 runs in the first inning and cruised to an easy 30-0 win in its season and home opener Monday against Salina at Sequoyah High School.
The Lady Indians had 13 hits, led by two each from Bree Vaughn and Smalls Goudeau. Vaughn drove in a team-high four runs, and Goudeau knocked in one run and scored three times.
Pitchers Madi Joice and Ashlyn Guinn were perfect from the circle across three innings. In two innings of work as the starter, Joice recorded six strikeouts. Guinn had a pair of strikeouts.
In the first, Sequoyah stole home seven times, scored four runs on bases-loaded walks, two runs on errors and another on a wild pitch.
Joice and T. Cochran each had RBI singles in the first, while Aubrey Smith knocked in two runs that made it 18-0. Goudeau delivered an RBI double that put the Lady Indians up by 16 runs.
Sequoyah reached base 15 times on walks and took advantage of eight Salina errors.
The two teams will play again Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Salina. Sequoyah will visit Muskogee Thursday and play in the Broken Arrow Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.