Sequoyah bombs Keys, wins seventh straight

PARK HILL -- The Class 3A, top-ranked Sequoyah Lady Indians improve to 11-1 following an enormous 70-24 win over the Keys Lady Cougars Tuesday at Keys High School in Park Hill.
The two teams met in December of last year and a similar result took place, with Sequoyah winning 80-35.
Keys started out this contest on top with a 3-pointer by Berry Strikes. This led to Sequoyah calling a timeout only one and a half minutes into the game. Following this timeout, though, the entire game turned in Sequoyah's favor.
"We were just playing really sloppy and lost focus," said Justin Brown, Sequoyah head coach. "We just weren't locked in. We made adjustments, but we had to call a timeout a minute and a half into the ball game to get things where we needed them to be. I think after that we were just fine."
Following the initial 3-pointer by Strikes, Sequoyah went on an 18-1 run for the remainder of the first quarter, and then an even more impressive 28-5 run in the second quarter to bring their lead to 46-9 at the half. The lead never went away, and the dominant performance by the Sequoyah Lady Indians wound up a 70-24 victory by the end of the night.
Sequouyah's star performances came from Lexy Keys and Smalls Goudeau.
Keys was the primary reason for the dominant first quarter performance, putting up a total of 16 points, with 10 in the first quarter. Two of the points came on a buzzer beater at the end of the first quarter. Goudeau Had 17 points throughout the game and a handful of assists to go along with them.
On Keys' side of the court, Kylie Eubanks led in scoring with seven points, Kylie Stilwell was close behind with five, and Emma McCurtain finished with four, alongside two huge blocks at the beginning of the game.
Sequoyah will be off until January 17 when it hosts Okmulgee. Keys next game will be on Thursday on the opening day of the Warner Eagles Cherokee Classic.
