Sequoyah boots Cougars, moves on

Sequoyah advances to the consolation championship of a Class 3A Area Tournament after defeating and eliminating Keys, 41-26, Friday afternoon at Stroud High School.
The No. 9 Indians keep their dreams of going to the state tournament alive, extend their record to 21-7 and have beaten the Cougars in all three of their matchups this season. The Cougars cap their season with a 17-12 record.
"It was a tough, hard fought, physical game just like always when we play Keys," said Sequoyah head coach Jay Herrin. "I'm proud of our team getting the win and advancing on. We played really good defense and shot it decent. Hats off to Keys, they are a well-coached, tough team."
A 3-pointer from Shade Watie, and Brayden Haddock's four points help put the Indians 10-5 above the Cougars in the first quarter. Indians' Jaxen Smith also made a field goal. Scotty Wolff's 3 and a Levi Troyer field goal accounted for all of the Cougars' points in the opening quarter.
The Indians held the Cougars to only five points again in the second quarter and took a 16-10 into halftime. Haddock, Tomas Herrera and Levi Williams each had two points for the Indians while Gage Barnes, Logan Yanez and Reed Trimble went 5-8 from the free-throw line.
After a slow offensive first half, the Indians scored 12 points in the third quarter. CJ Soap scored five points in the third quarter, his first points of the game. Haddock and Williams each had three points as well. The Cougars were held to only five points again in the quarter and trailed 28-15 entering the final quarter. Wolff scored all five of the Cougars' points.
The Cougars were able to generate some offense in the final quarter to attempt a comeback. Gage Barnes made a pair of field goals, Riley Kimble made a 3 while Yanez and Lane Taylor each scored two points. However, it was not enough to overcome the Indians' lead. The Indians scored nine of their 13 points from the free-throw line. Herrera went 4-4 from the line.
Keys' season ends following their postseason loss. Head coach Greg Barnes believes his team has improved since the beginning of the season and is proud of his team g=finishing as one of the top 12 teams in 3A basketball.
"I was pretty proud of them," said Keys head coach Greg Barnes. "Early in the year we let some games slip away where we had leads late and we just didn't close out games well, but as the season progressed, I thought we got a lot better."
Sequoyah will play Oklahoma Christian School at 8 p.m. Saturday in Stroud for the right to advance to state.
Oklahoma Christian School is 18-9 and the No. 7 ranked team in 3A. They just came off a 49-38 win over No. 4 Beggs (24-2), who beat Sequoyah 42-39 in the final round of the Regional Tournament.
