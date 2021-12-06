Imagine, if you will, a perfect world where an established basketball coach returns a stable full of experienced varsity players from the previous season, ready to kick tail and take names.
Ok, that does happen a lot, but sometimes a coach will move on and a new coach will move in, inheriting the returning players from last season.
Now, imagine, if you can, a group of players that didn’t play last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a new coach charged with the task of leading those players into the Promised Land, aka Oklahoma City and the state playoffs. Open the door, look inside the Sequoyah gym, officially names Place Where They Play, and you’ll see 15 enthusiastic young men, and their new coach, Jeff Walker.
“Just because we’re Sequoyah means we have a lot of tradition,” Walker said. He also said at the beginning, probably not too many teams were going to fear the Indian, “…but we’re not going to be that team nobody fears, either.”
Although Walker is new to the Sequoyah program, he’s no stranger to coaching, or to having a target on his chest. He comes most recently from Berryhill, where much of last season was cancelled due to COVID-19. His grandfather, Jerry Walker, Sr., and father, Jerry Walker, Jr., were both very successful girls’ basketball coaches. “I made peace with that (being compared to his forefathers) while I was still in college,” Jeff Walker said. “I still bounce things off my dad, but, I have to be myself. I try to carry myself to honor, first and foremost, God, and to treat people right. That’s the biggest think for me, whether it’s referees, other coaches, players, they may not always like decisions, but I hope that by the end of the day they know that at least I’m a fair person.”
The Indians went through a triple influx of players this year. First, Walker said, were the players who were in basketball from the beginning of the school year. Then, near the first of November, came the boys from cross country, and a week later, the ones from football. “We’re still trying to find ourselves,” Walker said.
The Indians will be led by a pair of seniors: Jaden Harvey, and Isaac Hawzipta. “Jaden is very versatile, he’s actually just getting back, he’s been out a couple of weeks, kinda banged up,” Walker said. “He’s very versatile, he can play inside or out. He’s going to be a kid we can do a lot of things with. He has some size and strength we’re going to need inside. He has passing ability, he shoots well, he’s just a really well rounded player. He’s stayed here through everything, and he’s ready to help out.”
Hawzipta came in from football, and anyone who has done that knows you don’t go from picking up the ball and running with it, and tackling or knocking opposing players down, to exactly the opposite overnight. “We’re still trying to figure out how Isaac is going to fit into our system,” Walker said, “but he does shoot the three pretty decent.”
Backing up the pair of seniors is a pretty good bunch of underclassmen, including Kellan Holmes, Kobe Rider, Jake Brown, Jaydun Teehee, Brody Young, and Alex Elizondo. Walker got to see his team in action last Tuesday evening against a pretty salty Fort Gibson team. The Indians fought long and hard, and even outscored the Tigers in the third quarter, but eventually ran out of steam, dropping to Fort Gibson 81-42. There were several bright spots for Sequoyah in the game, not the least of which was Holmes pouring in half of the Indians’ 42 points.
“We saw some things we did poorly tonight, but they’re fixable things,” Walker said. He was asked what pleasantly surprised him in the game. "We got in a set for one of their defenses that we’d only worked on one day. We got some looks out of that, and handled it pretty well,” he answered. “We exploited the one thing out of that look we thought we’d get, and I was pretty pleased with that.”
“We have to cut down on our turnovers,” he added. “We kinda hurt ourselves a little with turnovers. We have to take care of the ball better.”
Earlier, Walker talked more about his team and some of the players he would be counting on this season. Holmes is a junior guard who Walker said shoots the ball well. His 21 points against Fort Gibson lends credence to that. “Kellan has the green light to let it go anytime. He’s a straight 2-guard, and he handles the ball well.”
Another junior expected to contribute is Kobe Rider. “He’s got some length and some athleticism, and he’s pretty versatile. He can step out and knock a three down. But really, we’ll just try to use that size and length to our advantage,” Walker said. “He’s about 6-2, and honestly, right now, anything with a six in front of it, we’ll take.”
Jake Brown is another junior Walker is counting on to help out. “Jake is Coach (Justin, Sequoyah girls) Brown’s son. He can hit a three for us, but I think his best assets are his tenacity, he works hard, coachable, and he just tries to do whatever he can to help us out,” Walker said. “He works hard at blocking out, rebounding, he’s pretty good at communicating, he’s just a good blue-collar worker.”
Junior Jaydun Teehee is, in Walker’s words, a really quick, athletic guard who handles the ball well. “Right now, he’s helping us in a variety of way,” Walker said. “I really like the way he competes.”
Brody Young is a sophomore who will be seeing minutes. Walker said Young has the most explosive jump he’s seen. “Brody gets from the floor to the peak of his jump faster than I’ve seen in a long time.”
Freshman Alex Elizondo is a good ball handler and appears to be an almost tireless menace on defense. He was the point guard during last Tuesday’s game at Fort Gibson. In case the name Elizondo sounds familiar, Alex’s twin sister, Emmary, is the point guard for the Lady Indians,
Walker said the Indians would attempt to speed other teams up in spots, but mostly “…we’re going to try to make teams beat us from 20 feet in,” he said. “We’re going try to limit them to one shot, make them work for what they get, force turnovers, things like that.”
The name Sequoyah Indians has been on most other teams’ “Don’t play unless have to” list. This season, since there was not a season last year, you would probably come to the conclusion Sequoyah isn’t someone to fear this year. Walker strongly disagrees.
“I don’t think too many teams are going to be afraid of us,” he said, “but I think they’re going to be a little wary, I think we’re going to surprise some people. In Oklahoma you play all season, but when the playoffs start, everyone starts over at 0-0.
“How we respond to things is going to be up to the kids. I think we’ll improve, at least I hope we do, every week, and I think we’ll be alright come playoff time,” Walker said.
Bottom line, Jeff Walker defining statement: “I want us to compete from start to finish. We’re working on ‘next time’ where when we mess up, we just say ‘next time’ instead of thinking about the past. Even the kids are starting to help other like that,” Walker said. “When it’s all said and done, I want us to be confident that we competed hard from start to finish. By the end of the season, I want the Indians to have earned the same respect as in the past.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.