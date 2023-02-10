Sequoyah took on the Wagoner Bulldogs on the road Feb. 10. After four close quarters of play Wagoner won over Sequoyah 66-50.
Sequoyah won the tip off with Brody Young able to bring the ball down through the Wagoner defense. Talen Gann put the Indians on the scoreboard first with two. Following that up with a three pointer for Sequoyah was Jake Brown. Wagoner worked to stop the Sequoyah offense. The Indian defense in turn worked to stop the Bulldogs from penetrating to the basket. Heading into the second quarter Wagoner led Sequoyah by one, 15-14.
A foul sent Kellan Holmes to the line for two points at the start of the second quarter. Wagoner and Sequoyah went bucket for bucket early on. Talen Gann put up a three pointer from the corner edging the Indians closer. Wagoner began to pick up the speed of play working to build a significant lead. Trenton Drywater was able to get a shot off down low adding two points. The Indians battled through the second and as they headed into halftime were down 23-33.
Hitting the floor after the half the Indians worked to close the gap. Hitting a three pointer from the corner Trenton Drywater got the offense started. Closely following with a three pointer of his own was Jake Brown of the Indians. The Bulldogs continued to score on their ball possessions. Brody Young worked the rebounding down low getting possessions retuned back to Sequoyah. Aidan Armontrout was able to get in a shot down low along with the and one as the game moved into the final quarter.
Sequoyah started out the fourth with possession and a two point bucket by Brody Young. After good teamwork and the defense forcing Bulldog turnovers,the Indians tied up the ballgame 45-45 with five minutes left to play. Talen Gann was able to sink two shots adding to the Indian point total. Wagoner was able to stave off the Indians in the last of the game securing the win 66-50.
Leading the Indians in scoring was Talen Gann with 16, Kellan Holmes 12, Brody Young and Trenton Drywater both with eight, Jake Brown with six, and Aidan Armontrout with three.
Sequoyah will hit the road Feb. 13 to take on Roland at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.