Sequoyah buries Keys, captures regional title

Sequoyah and Keys will both advance to the Class 3A Area Tournament, but Sequoyah was crowned the regional champions after a 65-30 win over Keys Saturday night at The Place Where They Play.
Top-ranked Sequoyah, now winners of 21 games in a row, improve to 25-1, while No. 19 Keys drops to 18-8.
The Lady Indians beat the Lady Cougars for the third time this season. However, the Lady Cougars showed improvements after falling to the Lady Indians 80-35 and 70-24 during the regular season.
Lexy Keys injured her left shoulder in the first round of regionals Thursday but was able to play Saturday against the Lady Cougars. Keys wasted no time making her presence on the court known. She went on to score 10 of the Lady Indians' 24 first-quarter points. The Lady Cougars' Trinity Ward made a 3-pointer as time expired in the first quarter, the team's only field goal, and trailed 24-5.
The Lady Indians put up only nine points in the second quarter, but they were able to maintain a 33-10 lead going into the second half.
Lady Indians' Jordan Gann scored six points in the third quarter, which was enough to lead the team in scoring. Keys, Lana Gass and Baylee Davis each scored in the third quarter while playing sound defense to extend their lead to 50-16 entering the final quarter.
The Lady Cougars scored 14 fourth-quarter points, their highest-scoring quarter of the game. Kylie Eubanks scored seven of the team's points while Kristina Holmes knocked down a 3 and Kelsey Berry and Madison McCollum each made a field goal. The team also had a defensive goal going into the fourth quarter to prepare for the Area Tournament.
"Our biggest goal was trying to stay in the game and try not to be defeated," said Keys head coach Jami Springwater. "Honestly, they're a great team and they beat everyone in the 70s and the 80s. When the fourth quarter came, our goal was not to allow them within the 70 range and we did a very well defending."
Despite the win, Sequoyah's head coach Justin Brown believes the team can improve heading into the Area Tournament.
"We have got to continue to improve," said Brown. "This is an important time of the year and I thought we were sloppy at times on the offensive end, but I thought the kids played great defensively again and we did a great job. Our mindset is to get better and better each day."
Eubanks led the game in scoring with her 16 points. Keys scored 12 points, enough to lead the Lady Indians in scoring. Gann scored 11 points while Davis and Smalls Goudeau each scored eight points.
Keys will play Cascia Hall (14-13) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Stroud in the first round of the Area Tournament. Keys must win their next three games in order to advance to the State Tournament.
Sequoyah will play 3A No. 10 Kellyville at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Stroud. The winner will advance to the State Tournament while the losing team will play a game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday for a chance to advance to the State Tournament.
