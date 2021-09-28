In their final regular season game, the Sequoyah Lady Indians traveled to Wilburton and came away with a 2-0 victory Monday.
Sequoyah Pitcher, Harley Culie struck out 21 batters and gave up only one hit. Annaston Brown, Rylee Bush and Ashlynn Guinn all had one hit for the game. Brown had the team's two RBIs.
"We ran ourselves out of some runs in the first inning. That happens because we're young." Sequoyah Softball Coach said of his team's base running mistakes.
"That's unreal striking out 21. We've never had anyone come close to that here." Coach Turtle praised his pitcher.
Culie has 227 strikeouts on the season. Guinn has 59.
Offensively, the Sequoyah team is batting .289. Team batting leaders for the season include, Culie at .480, Rylee Bush batting at .432, Carey Folsum-Soap hitting at .396. RBI leaders are Culie at 38, Guinn at 25, and Bush at 21.
Sequoyah will play next in Regionals with a berth at the State Tournament on the line. Dewey will play host to Henryetta, Holdenville, and the Lady Indians. Sequoyah will match up with Henryetta in game one on Wednesday at 2:00 pm.
Lady Indians top Pryor on final day of Tahlequah/NSU Festival: After the Sequoyah Lady Indian Softball Team had their fifteen game winning streak come to an end on Friday, Pitcher Harley Culie came back with a no-hitter against 5A Pryor in the last day of the Tahlequah/NSU Festival, 7-1.
Sequoyah Batters, Rylee Bush, Culie, and Carey Folsum-Soap each had two hits in the game. Culie and Annaston Brown had one RBI.
Sequoyah had no errors in the game and Culie had 10 strikeouts.
The second game was against Hilldale and Sequoyah got off to a hot start with a double by Folsum-Soap hitting a double to left and Bush driving her in with a single and scoring off an error by by Hilldale. The Lady Indians would take a 2-0 early lead. Then Hilldale came back with a run in the third. Sequoyah added a run in the bottom of the inning.
In the 6th inning, the Lady Hornets got three straight hits that scored two to tie up the game. Culie came in for Guinn at pitcher. Culie got the next two outs by strikeout.
In the seventh and final inning, using the tie-breaking rule of putting a runner at second, Hilldale was unable to advance their runner. Sequoyah had Alyssa Tiddark at second and Macy McCrary laid down a bunt to move Tiddark to third. McCrary was out at first. Batters Nakayla Gann and Folsum-Soap loaded the bases. Bush hit to Centerfield when Tiddark tagged up and was called out at home.
The game ended due to darkness, tied at 3-3.
"We played better today. We thought we should have won that game. We hope we will be better next week." Coach Jeff Turtle concluded after the game ended.
Sequoyah will travel to Wilburton on Monday. Their Regionals will be held Wednesday and Thursday at Dewey.
