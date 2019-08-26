From Staff Reports
Sequoyah continued its dominance Monday and stayed unbeaten with a doubleheader sweep of Kansas.
The Lady Indians cruised to 11-0 and 8-1 wins to improve to 17-0 overall and 6-0 in District 3A-8 under head coach Jeff Turtle.
In the 11-0 nightcap win, Amiah Galcatcher went a perfect 3 for 3 with a home run, double, three runs scored and four RBIs. Madi Joice added two hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs, and Lexy Keys homered, scored twice and knocked in two.
The Lady Indians finished with nine hits and received a complete-game shutout from starting pitcher Ashlyn Guinn, who allowed two hits and struck out two batters over four innings.
In Monday's opener, Keys had a pair of hits, including a triple, and was one of five players to drive in a run, joining Galcatcher, Smalls Goudeau, Shy Stopp and Carsen McCoy.
Kyilee Chumley, Lana Gass and McCoy each doubled in the contest.
Joice went the distance from the pitcher's circle where she allowed one earned run on two hits in five innings. Joice finished with six strikeouts and issued three walks.
Sequoyah, who defeated Poteau (4-1) and Glenpool (7-0) Saturday at the Kellyville Festival, will take on Wilburton in a doubleheader on Thursday.
Lady Cougars swept in doubleheader
Keys dropped its third consecutive game since its lone win of the season against Salina in the Chouteau Tournament on Monday after being swept in a doubleheader by Heavener.
The Lady Cougars fall to 1-12 overall and 0-6 in Disctrict 3A-7 under head coach Nick Zodrow.
The Lady Cougars were outmatched in the first game of the doubleheader against the Lady Wolves, falling 14-0.
Laine Forrest and Megan Lair had the only two hits of the game for Keys. Maggie Phillips had two strikeouts over four innings from the pitcher's circle.
The Lady Wolves swept the Lady Cougars without allowing Keys to score a run in Monday's nightcap, an 8-0 Heavener win.
Lair had two more hits to lead the team in hits for the day. Reagan Hammons had the other two hits for the Lady Cougars in their second game. Kelsey Berry got the start at pitcher in the second game and finished with two strikeouts in five innings.
The Lady Cougars will host Pocola at 5 p.m. Thursday.
