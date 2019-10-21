Both Sequoyah teams qualified for the Class 3A Cross Country Championships after strong showings on Saturday in a 3A Regional at Kiefer High School.
The Indians are making their 33rd consecutive appearance to state as a team. It will be the Lady Indians 30th trip over the last 31 years.
Kayla Harp and Conlie Smith both finished in the top five individually for the Lady Indians, who placed second in the team standings behind Kiefer.
Harp, a senior, ran a 12:51.6 close in fourth. Harp trailed Regent Preparatory’s Natalia Cleveland (12:09.7), Kiefer’s Zoie Kiddy (12:33.0) and Kiefer’s Shayna Hendrix (12:43.2). Smith, a sophomore, finished right behind Harp in fifth with a time of 13:11.0.
The Lady Indians also had two other individuals place in the top 10 — junior Asa Robbins ran a 13:26.4 (eighth), and senior Breanna Sierra was ninth with a time of 13:29.5.
Sophomore Amber Carey was 29th in the final standings, closing with a 14:36.0, junior Alexis Crittenden-Garay was 44th (15:13.0) and freshman Macy Osburn was 56th (15:51.9).
Senior Santos Sanchez paced the Indians with an eighth-place finish and a time of 17:41.4. Senior Cody Jeanes followed in 11th, ending with a 17:58.7.
As a team, the Indians were third in the standings. They finished behind champion Kiefer and Regent Preparatory.
Junior Cameron Cooper was 13th individually with a time of 18:12.3. Senior Morgan Ballew ran an 18:27.3 (16th), senior Solomon Winn was 17th (18:27.9), sophomore Quin Robbins was 30th (20:06.1), and senior Landon Girty was 38th (20:53.7).
The state meet will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26th in Shawnee.
The Lady Indians’ last state championship team was in 2005 in 2A. The last individual to win a state title was Sarah Holcomb in 2004.
The Indians last won a team title in 2006 and the last individual to win a championship was Robert Bark in 1992.
