Sequoyah defeats Hulbert in three sets

Sequoyah Lady Indians Volleyball Team avenged an early season loss to Hulbert on Monday in straight sets 25-18, 25-15, 25-11.
Sequoyah took the lead in the first set with the serves by Kelsey Kingfisher. Through team play they built a strong lead until Hulbert started to make a run late in the set. Taytum Hooper finished out the set with strong serves.
In the second set, Sequoyah grabbed an early lead again while Hulbert struggled to hold serve. In the final set, Sequoyah was dominant with good swings.
Shailey Hair and Payton Vann provided several kills while Kingfisher, Kelsey Morgan and Jennie Girty added athletic saves and set-ups.
"I'm seeing a lot of progress as far as teamwork and connections. They're being where they need to be for each other. They're being good teammates. I'm really proud of them." Sequoyah Coach Laurin Keen said about her team.
"They're playing hard. We've had a rough couple of games. Our energy was off and now its back. Now is the perfect time to be where we need to be."
East Central is Sequoyah's next opponent that will also be played at The Place Where They Played on Tuesday at 5:00 pm.
"We've got to come out and play like we did today. If we do that, it'll be a good game for us." Coach Keen added.
