On a very muddy Thompson Field Friday night, the Sequoyah Indians were able to get back on track with a 48-0 win over Westville.
The Indians did not leave a doubt on who the better team was as they dominated in every phase of the game against the Yellowjackets.
The Indians' defense was stout all night and caused havoc for the Yellowjackets' offense all night. Defensive back Eliza Lena had two interceptions on the night and really shined in the win.
The defensive line dominated the line of scrimmage all game and had everything to do with Westville not being able to get anything going.
The Indians offense looked like the offense that took the field the first five weeks of the season as CJ Soap was able to connect with Trenton Harris for a touchdown on the first drive of the game. The ground game is what really stood out as running backs Thomas Hererra and Tyler Purkey both ran for two touchdowns apiece.
"I thought we were focused and ready to play tonight," Sequoyah coach Brandon Richardson said. "We had a great week of practice and it showed tonight."
The Indians move to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in district play. They will take on Panama in another home next Friday.
