In their second game in the Muscogee Invitational tournament, Sequoyah took on Beggs Friday, Jan. 20.
They were looking for a win, but came up a point short. The Indians gave Beggs the win in the fourth quarter with a final score of 53-52.
The Sequoyah Indians came out in the first half looking for some points and a chance at a win in the contest against Beggs. In an evenly offensively matched first half, the Indians held the lead going into halftime, 31-29.
Sequoyah was able to outscore Beggs in the third quarter as well by one, 11-10. Heading into the final quarter of the ballgame the Indians led, 42-39.
The fourth quarter is when the little things started to unravel. Beggs began to score a little, fouls were flying on both sides, and when the dust had settled Beggs was on the winning side of the one point score difference. The final score of the contest was 53-52.
Sequoyah will play next on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 11:30 a.m. in Beggs.
