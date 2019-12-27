Sequoyah drops Jones, advances to title game

Sequoyah put itself in the championship game of the Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic after defeating Jones, 56-46, in a semifinal Friday evening at East Central University in Ada.
Smalls Goudeau and Jordyn Gann led the Class 3A, top-ranked Lady Indians with 13 points each, and Lexy Keys followed with eight.
Jones, ranked fourth in 3A, led just once in the contest at 35-34 towards the end of the third quarter before Sequoyah started to take control.
Gann and Goudeau got going from the start and helped the Lady Indians get out to a 20-12 lead after one quarter. Gann scored eight of her points in the opening eight minutes on four field goals, and Goudeau added six points.
Sequoyah received a 3-pointer and four points from Keys in the second quarter and took a 30-22 lead into halftime.
The Lady Indians outscored Jones, 19-14, in the final quarter. Baylee Davis and Goudeau had five points apiece in the closing eight minutes, and Sequoyah converted on eight of its 11 free throw attempts.
The Lady Indians, who improve to 8-1 under first-year head coach Justin Brown, will face the Vanoss/Christian Heritage winner in the title game at 8 p.m. Saturday. Vanoss, ranked No. 1 in 2A, defeated 3A No. 13 Kingston, 64-34, on Thursday, and 3A, second-ranked Christian Heritage topped A No. 2 Canute, 66-44, to advance to the semifinal round.
"I thought we did a good job tonight," Brown said. "We changed some things up, the kids played hard, and we looked more like ourselves tonight.
"Jordyn Gann did a great job tonight. She finished around the rim with some big people around her. Smalls had another big game when she wasn't feeling well. I was just really impressed with our ability to battle and play because this was a huge team."
Jaide Long had one of Sequoyah's three 3s and closed with seven points.
