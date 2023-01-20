BEGGS – The Sequoyah Indians traveled to Beggs on Thursday, Jan. 19 for their first game in the Muscogee Nation Invitational tournament.
The Indians dropped a win in their first game against Buffalo Valley with a final score of 71-61.
The Buffaloes and Indians both came to win in a good first quarter showing. However, by the end of the second quarter Buffalo Valley had taken a 38-30 lead over Sequoyah.
The Indians kept up with the Buffaloes offensively in the second half. However, they weren’t able to erase the lead Buffalo Valley had gained in the earlier played second quarter. The second half saw the senior laden squad staying ahead of the Indians for a final score of 71-61.
“We played pretty well outside of the second quarter," said Coach Jeff Walker of the Sequoyah Indians. "That quarter along with some defensive mistakes and unforced turnovers were costly. I think our kids are improving offensively lately, just need to tighten up defensively a little better moving forward. But Buffalo Valley deserves credit, they are a good, experienced team.”
The Indians will hit the court looking for a win against Beggs, Friday Jan. 20 at 2:30 p.m.
