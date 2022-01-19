Sequoyah drops Tuesday games at Inola

If the first quarter could be thrown out, the Sequoyah Lady Indians would have won their game Tuesday night. But, it counted, and the Lady Indians dropped a very close game to the Inola Lady Longhorns, 43-40.
In the ill-fated first quarter, after having not played in more than a week, the Lady Indians could only muster five points, a deuce by Kylee Marshall, and a trey by Annaston Brown. Inola, on the other end of the floor, poured in 12 points.
The second period was a complete turnaround. Sequoyah racked up 15 points, while holding Inola to five. Inola regained the lead in the third quarter, 33-30, outscoring the Lady Indians 16-10 in the frame. Six of Sequoyah's points in the quarter came at the free throw line.
The final eight minutes was a straight up 10-10 contest, leading to the final, 43-40.
Brown, who dialed long distance four times, and was a perfect 3-of-3 at the charity stripe, led the Lady Indians, and all scorers, with 22 points, the only Sequoyah girl in double figures. Harley Culie and Emmary Elizondo each finished with six, Marshall added four, and Rylee Bush nailed a pair of free throws for two points. The Lady Indians made five three-pointers, and were 10-of-14 at the free throw line. Inola nailed six treys, and made 8-of-13 free throw attempts.
The Lady Indians will play East Newton County, Missouri, Thursday at 1 p.m. in the Jay Tournament.
Sequoyah boys fall: The Inola Longhorns took advantage of a seriously depleted Sequoyah boys team to post a highly lopsided victory Tuesday night in Inola, 66-33.
The Indians were without their top two scorers, Kellan Holmes and Alex Elizondo. "They were banged up a bit in spots," Sequoyah Coach Jeff Walker said. "And we're going to be even shorter this weekend in the Jay Tournament. We used a freshman last night as our sixfn man. and he has to sit out because he has played in three tournaments (one ninth grade tournament and w HS tournaments) so he has to sit. Possibly one more out but will know tomorrow."
Back to the game Tuesday night, the Indians stayed close to Inola throughout the first quarter, trailing only 15-11 when the period ended.Unfortunately, that came to a screeching halt in the second quarter. In fact, almost everything Sequoyah-related came to a screeching halt. While Inola's boys ran rampant, scoring from everywhere, including some threes from seemingly somewhere near Hwy 412, totalling up 21 points, the Indians could only manage two baskets, one each from Brody Young and Jayden Harvey. The halftime score of 36-15 was bad enough, but then Inola added insult to injury in the third, doubling up the Indians, 18-9, for an insurmountable 54-24 lead.The final eight minutes went Inola's way too, 12-9 for the final score, 66-33.
Eight different Indians got in on the scoring, led by Jayden Harvey with seven, and Brody Young and Kobe Rider each with six. Jeremiah Robins added five, all in the fourth period, Jake Brown had three on a trey in the first quarter, Jalen Handle and Tyler Pritchett each contributed two points, and Kylar Rattling-Gourd finished with one.
Sequoyah will play Grove at 11:30 a.m. Thursday on the opening day of the Jay Tournament.
