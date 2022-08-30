The seventh-ranked ranked Sequoyah Lady Indians took down Westville in four sets Tuesday at Westville.
The Lady Jackets came out buzzing in the first set beating the Lady Indians 21-25. Westville built an early lead and they never looked back. The Lady Indians tried to close the gap, but the Lady Jackets were too tough to stop.
During the second set, it looked as if the Lady Jackets were going to take advantage of another early lead giving them the victory, but the Lady Indians showed great resilience and team effort and maintained a slim lead to take the second set. The Lady Indians squeezed out the victory, 25-23.
Déjà vu took hold of the crowd as yet another tight game saw the Lady Indians and the Lady Jackets square off in another close contest. The Lady Indians looked to run away with the third set as they established a commanding lead going into the final points of the match. Not deterred, the Lady Jackets staved off defeat and came roaring back to tie the game at 23 a piece. However, it was a couple big plays by Shailey Hair which sealed the victory for Sequoyah. Shailey scored a big hit to put the Lady Indians up one, 24-23. Shailey then scored an ace on the next serve to help the Lady Indians win the set, 25-23.
In the final set of the evening, it appeared the Lady Indians were going to runway with the match as they opened a 4-0 lead. The Lady Jackets who showed toughness the entire night stormed back to retake the lead and build one of their one. The game went back and forth until the score was tied at sixteen. The Lady Indians showed their determination and perseverance outscoring the Lady Jackets 9-2 ending the game, 25-18. Nyvee Cole scored huge blocks for the Lady Indians and Taytum Hooper's true strikes helped seal the victory and the match for the Lady Indians.
After the game, coach Laurin Keen said she felt the Lady Indians, "played with intensity and showcased great senior leadership," which helped the Lady Indians overcome a 1-0 set deficit to win the next three sets ensuring a 3-1 match victory for the Lady Indians.
The Lady Indians next play on Thursday.
