Sequoyah Volleyball honored its six seniors on Tuesday Night before defeating 5A East Central, 25-8, 25-8, and 25-23.
Seniors, Ashlee Davis (Cherokee), Jennie Girty (Cherokee), Kelsey Morgan (Chickasaw/Choctaw, Helki McCall (Ute/Otoe/Choctaw), Payton Vann (Pawnee/Otoe/Cherokee) and Gloria Pinto (Cherokee) were walked in with family members prior to the start of the match with the Lady Cardinals.
The Lady Indians were dominant in the first two sets with East Central unable to sustain their serve. Shailey Hair, Payton Vann, and Taytum Hooper consistently delivered kills throughout the night. The final set was more competitive as both teams went back and forth until the last point was won by Sequoyah.
"The seniors have really stepped it up this year. They have really done a lot to help the program. They haven't gotten to play since they were sophomores since they had to sit out a year. They came back, worked hard, played well, won some games. They set us up for a good future. I couldn't ask for a better group of girls." Sequoyah Volleyball Coach Laurin Keen reflected on the contributions of her seniors.
Regional assignments will be released tomorrow. Sequoyah finished the regular season at 10-11.
"We're just going to be ready wherever we go and play as hard as we can." Coach Keen added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.