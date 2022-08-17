Five players had multi-hit performances and carried Sequoyah to a 14-0 victory over Hulbert Tuesday in Hulbert.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Lady Indians, who improved to 3-4 overall on the season under head coach Jeff Turtle.
Rylee Bush paced all hitters with a 3 for 3 performance. Bush had a pair of doubles and drove in a pair of runs. Layney Smith, Emma Culie, Skielah Hamby and Ansley Gass each finished with two hits. Hamby drove in a team-high three runs, while Smith and Jacelyn Mouse each had two RBIs.
Sequoyah scored eight of its runs during the third inning, seven of them coming with one out. Gass and Smith had back-to-back RBI doubles, Bush made it 10-0 with an RBI double, Mouse started the scoring with an RBI single, and Culie put the Lady Indians up 9-0 with a run-scoring single. Alana Bearpaw and Aliya Freeman both crossed home plate when Hamby reached on a fielder’s choice.
Sequoyah closed with 15 hits, six of those going for extra bases. The Lady Indians added four runs in the fourth and scored their first two runs in the second inning.
Sequoyah pitchers Wahleah Jackson and Bush combined on a shutout. In a starting role, Jackson struck out three batters and walked one in two hitless innings. Bush allowed two hits in two innings of relief and issued one walk.
The Lady Riders, who dropped to 3-5 under head coach Ramsey Arnall, got their two hits from Braylee Johnson and Alyssa Fair. Johnson got aboard on an infield single in the third inning, and Fair singled to center with two outs in the third.
Hulbert starting pitcher Kyra Horn allowed 10 earned runs on seven hits in 2.1 innings of work and issued four walks. In relief, Calan Teague gave up four earned runs on eight hits in 1.2 innings. Teague tallied a pair of strikeouts and did not issue a walk.
Sequoyah will be in Claremore for the Rogers State University Festival on Saturday.
The Lady Riders will be at the Okmulgee Tournament Thursday where they will face Wagoner and Kiefer.
