Sequoyah dumps Pocola, wins fourth straight

Sequoyah took on the Pocola Indians Friday at Thompson field and the Indians were absolutely dominate in all faces of the game in a 54-6 homecoming victory.
The first two drives for Sequoyah did not go great as they were forced to punt both times but the defense held strong. On the third drive, quarterback C.J. Soap was able to find his favorite target Trenton Harris for a 51-yard touchdown.
At the end of the first quarter, the Indians were only up 7-0, but Soap wanted to extend the lead as he took over in the second where he had two touchdown runs. The defense also got going in the second quarter as it had three interceptions in the quarter alone. Ty Fixin, Eliza Lena, and Justice Ratzloff were the Indians that got each got an INT in the second.
Tyler Purkey and Thomas Herrera also both were able to score on the ground before half making the score 42-0 going into halftime.
Herrera was also able to score again in the third quarter, making it 48-0 before the Indians pulled their starters for the night and let the second string finish the game out.
Pocola was able to score in the fourth and and prevent a shutout.
To finish the game, reserve running back Caden Mink was able to score one last time for Sequoyah to make it 54-6.
â€œWe started off a little slow in the beginning the first two drives you know with the homecoming stuff we kind of expected that but overall I was happy with our performance and I am just proud of our guys,â€� Sequoyah coach Brandon Richardson said.
The Indians move to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in district play. Next week, the Indians will travel to Vian to take on a very tough Wolverine squad.
