PARK HILL -- Sequoyah came from behind late and topped Keys, 28-25, Friday night in a Cherokee County matchup at Keys High School in District 2A-5 openers for both teams.
The Indians, who pick up their third straight win since a season-opening loss to Muldrow, got their offense going quickly as they were able to score on their first drive when Thomas Herrera dove in the end zone from three yards out, giving the Indians a 7-0 lead.
On the ensuing drive Ty Fixin was able to grab a interception but the Indians offense couldn't capitalize. Keys then got a huge run by Colby Nottingham when he broke off a 50 yarder for a score and tied the game up 7-7.
Bryce Sanders was able to run in for a touchdown right before the half to give the Cougars the lead at halftime. The Indians came back out after half time and C.J Soap was a man on a mission as the dual threat QB was able to run in for two scores in the 4th quarter
"Individually I think C.J. is getting more comfortable in these games and he has been huge for us," said Sequoyah coach Brandon Richardson.
Bryce Sanders, who had two scores on the night, looked for a minute as if he was going to propel Keys to victory as he ran in a score from seven yards out.
The Indians would not settle though as they drove down the field cool, calm and collected and it came down to a fourth-and-two where Soap went diving headfirst into the endzone to give the Indians the lead for good.
Fixin added a second interception with 17 seconds left to complete the win.
"These guys gave great effort and I have nothing to complain about at all," said Keys first-year head coach Mel Maxfield. "They played a good team and we just ended up on the wrong side. Sequoyah played a great game."
The Cougars, now 1-3 overall and 0-1 in 2A-5, will be in Tulsa at Holland Hall next week.
The Indians (3-1, 1-0) return home to face Pocola.
