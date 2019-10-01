Sequoyah swept Tulsa East Central for its second consecutive win before beginning Class 3A Regiona Tournament play on Thursday.
The Lady Indians close the regular season with a 13-14 record under head coach Jay Herrin after Tuesday's 25-14, 25-14, 25-21 win.
Hannah Ballou led the Lad Indians in aces and kills with seven each. Daryl Hooper's 18 assists were enough to earn the team-high as well. Hooper also made four aces and a kill. Carly Bearpaw earned a pair of aces, six kills and a block.
After the sweep Tuesday afternoon, the Indians have set their sites on regional play.
"We got through it and no one got hurt, so now we have our sights set (on regionals)," Herrin said. "We've got practice tomorrow and we've got to play a couple of huge matches on Thursday with a chance to go to the state tournament, so that's our total focus right now and hopefully we'll get better in a day or two and be fresh and ready to play."
Sequoyah will play Yale High School Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Okay for the opportunity to advance and play Okay in the following round. Okay plays a different offensive system that Sequoyah has not played against often and have one of the best jump-servers Herrin has ever seen. The Lady Indians will practice Wednesday focusing on slowing Okays' offense.
