Sequoyah suffered its first loss of the season Thursday on the opening day of the Silo Tournament.
After defeating Blanchard, 5-3, in their opener, the Lady Indians stumbled against Wilburton, 3-1, to fall to 21-1 overall on the season under head coach Jeff Turtle.
Wilburton scored all three of its runs in the opening frame, and Sequoyah was limited to just two hits -- singles from Lana Gass and Ryleigh Clinton.
The Lady Indians scored their lone run during the home-half of the fourth inning when Gass crossed home plate on a wild pitch.
Wilburton scored all three of its runs off Sequoyah starting pitcher Ashlyn Guinn, who went five innings and allowed nine hits while striking out one.
In the win over Blanchard, the Lady Indians finished with eight hits, including home runs by Amiah Galcatcher and Madi Joice.
Blanchard took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Sequoyah scored twice in the third to tie the contest at 3-3. The Lady Indians went ahead for good on a two-run homer to center field by Galcatcher in the fourth.
Clinton and Gass both doubled for Sequoyah, and Lexy Keys, Smalls Goudeau, Shy Stopp and Kyilee Chumley each had singles.
Joice picked up the win as the starting pitcher. In four innings, Joice gave up two earned runs on four hits. She recorded four strikeouts and issued three walks.
The Lady Indians will take on Red Oak, Antlers and Minco on Friday.
