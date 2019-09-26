Class 3A, 11th-ranked Sequoyah suffered its third loss of the season to 4A No. 11 Wagoner Thursday in five sets (25-19, 20-25, 25-17, 17-25, 12-15) on senior night at The Place Where We Play at Sequoyah High School.
The Lady Indians celebrated the time and effort that Daryl Hooper, Meghan Lucas, Hannah Ballou, Kabrina Bush and team manager Nikki Kirk put into the volleyball program.
"None of them played before they got here, so to teach them how to play as freshmen and see them grow is satisfying for me," said Sequoyah head coach Jay Herrin. "I hate to see them go with them being good kids, but it's just one of those things. You always have a senior class, so hopefully we'll go out with a bang and get to state."
The Lady Bulldogs swept the Lady Indians in every set leading up to their final match Thursday. Wagoner beat Sequoyah 3-0 during Sequoyah's six-game losing streak to start the season and 2-0 in the opening round of the Wagoner Tournament at the beginning of September. However, the Lady Indians have rebounded from their slow start and played competitively against their toughest opponent of the season.
"I thought we played hard," Herrin said. "If we would have won it would have been our best one of the year, we just came up a little short. I'm not going to make any excuses about our playing, but we're getting better. If we can get better because of it we can live with it a little bit. We're just totally focused on regionals right now. It's the time of the year where the games, win or lose, it doesn't matter right now because it's set."
Hooper finished with a team-high eight aces and 18 assists. Lucas earned four aces, three kills and had a pair of digs. Ballou led the team with eight kills and added a block. Bush earned an ace, four kills and finished with four digs.
Sequoyah finishes the regular season with a trip to face the 3A, 13th-ranked Claremore-Sequoyah on Monday before hosting 5A Tulsa East Central Tuesday. The Lady Indians will play Okay in their first postseason match.
