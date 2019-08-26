Sequoyah went into the Salina Tournament with a 0-6 record before leaving with a 4-1 tournament record and an appearance in the finals over the weekend.
“We’re starting to get a little healthier and get better,” said Sequoyah head coach Jay Herrin. “Everything has kind of gone good for us. We are disappointed that we didn’t win the tournament. We were up big in the first set. It was a long day, we had played five sets that day and we were there since 8 a.m. The girls kind of wore out a little bit, but we had a really strong performance and we came away with second place.”
The Lady Indians avenged their home-opener loss to the Lady Pirates by sweeping them during their match last Friday.
Sequoyah had sweeps against the Salina junior varsity, Locust Grove and Hulbert. The Lady Indians defeated Claremore Sequoyah, 2-1, and lost to Inola in three sets.
Lady Indians’ setter Daryl Hooper and middle blocker Hannah Ballou were all-tournament selections for their playing efforts throughout the five matches.
The Lady Indians look to improve their record as they start a stretch of seven away games. Sequoyah begins the stretch by traveling to Verdigris Tuesday to face the Lady Cardinals at 5:30 p.m.
“We want to keep taking steps forward,” said Herrin. “Verdigris has a good team and they will be hard to beat there. We don’t want to make the mistakes we made in the first week and try to grow our game and get better as a team. We want to progress every week.”
