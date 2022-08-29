With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, a runner on third, the score tied at 3-3, and an 0-1 count on Carey Folsum, the Sequoyah Lady Indians' only senior hit a line drive single into left field, driving in Emma Culie and giving the Lady Indians a 4-3 victory over the visiting Vian Lady Wolverines.
The first two innings of the game were uneventful, but Vian opened things up in the top of the third with a run.
The Lady Indians came alive in the bottom of the third, starting with a single by Culie. Rylie Bush followed with a walk. Culie stole third on the first pitch to Folsum, and Bush stole second on the next pitch. On the next pitch, Folsum singled into right field, scoring both Culie and Bush.
Folsum stole second, then Lexi Daniels singled her home for a 3-1 lead.
Vian picked up a second run in the fourth inning, then added a tying run in the top of the seventh.
Culie again started the Lady Indians' rally with a one-out single, then stole second. She advanced to third when Bush flied out to deep center field. That brought about the winning hit by Folsum, ending the game.
Wahleah Jackson was the winning pitcher for the Lady Indians. Jackson worked five innings, allowing three runs, all earned, on six hits, walking one and striking out one. Ansley Gass worked two innings in the middle of the game, giving up three hits, but zeroes everywhere else.
Offensively, Skielah Hamby had a triple, Folsum had a double and two singles, driving in three runs, Culie had three singles in four at-bats, and Daniels had one hit. Culie stole two bases, and Folsum and Bush each had one theft.
"It was a dog fight," Sequoyah Coach Jeff Turtle said. "We did swing it real well, and they swung real well too.
"They hit it pretty good on us, but we made the plays," he said, "and we had some big hits when we needed runs.
The Lady Indians are 10-7 as they prepare to travel to Vian on Tuesday. Thursday, they will travel to Oaks.
The Hulbert Lady Riders traveled: to Central Sallisaw, Tuesday, and did not fare well. The Lady Riders had no hit, no walks, and in fact, had just one baserunner, Callie Price, who reached on a Central error, and advanced to second on yet another error.
Kyra Horn took the loss, working three innings, allowing six runs, including four earned, eight hits, and hitting one. Horn's pitch-strike ratio was quite good, 72 percent, as was evidenced by no walks to Central batters.
The Lady Riders fall to 6-11. Tuesday they will host the Panama Lady Razorbacks at 4:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.