"The Place Where They Play," on the campus of Sequoyah High School has been the site of lots of ninth-grade basketball action since Monday, Nov. 7.
Six boys teams and five girls teams converged on Sequoyah for a Ninth Grade Festival with five games on Monday, five on Tuesday, and five on Thursday.
Both Sequoyah teams played on Thursday, Nov. 10, with the Lady Indians falling to Hilldale 29-22, and the Indians dropping a 3-point decision to Stigler, 38-35.
Abby Combs scored 10 points for the Lady Indians, followed by Lainey Kingfisher with 5, Emma Culie with four, and Tylee Ford with 3.
Logan Taulbee led the Indians with 11. Aidan Armontrout added 9, Eli Daugherty tossed in 8, and Lawson Morgan finished with 7.
Earlier in the day, Coweta’s freshman boys defeated Muldrow 40-36, the Muldrow girls were victorious over Haskell 36-21, and the Summitt Christian boys toppled Hilldale, 42-25.
Sequoyah Indians boys’ coach Jeff Walker said his freshman boys competed well, especially since they hadn’t had any practice time yet. The first day getting all the boys together and dressed out was also game day, since football just ended last Thursday, and the first game of the festival was Monday.
Still, Walker was pleased with the efforts of the Indians, stating they used the festival to compete in an organized setting, and to see what they had to work on in the future.
Girls head coach Justin Brown said about the same thing, indicating the festival was a way to get the younger kids more playing time. Too often the middle grade players, especially freshmen, find it hard to find games. The coaches of the other schools involved in the tournament seemed to appreciate the chance to put their freshmen on the floor as well, Brown said.
