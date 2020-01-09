Class 3A No. 3 Sequoyah endured a close game Thursday against 2A Ketchum during the opening round of the Locust Grove Invitational Tournament.
The Indians escaped with a 59-53 win over the Warriors, improving their record to 8-2 and dropping the Warriors to 3-6.
Brayden Haddock accounted for six of the team's 14 points in the first quarter. Defense was an issue to start the game, but the Indians took a 14-13 lead going into the second quarter.
"We didn't play with much intensity," said head coach Jay Herrin. "We shot poorly and our defense was not very good. I'm glad we had some strong contributions from our bench, Justice and Jake gave us some much-needed scoring."
Justice Retzloff scored eight points in the second quarter, the most points scored by a player in a quarter during the game. Jake Hall scored four points in the quarter, helping the Indians take a 32-35 lead at halftime.
The Warriors outscored the Indians 14-12 in the third quarter but trailed 49-39 approaching the final quarter.
Thomas Herrera hit two crucial 3-pointers in the final minutes of the game to seal the Indians' first win of the tournament.
Retzloff led the team in scoring with 15 points. Haddock, Hall and Herrera scored 11, 10 and 7 respectively.
Sequoyah will face 3A No. 15 Adair for the third time this season at 1 p.m. Friday. Adair is coming off a 66-45 win over 0-8 Victory Christian.
Sequoyah squashed Adair 61-29 during their initial game but fell 65-58 during their previous game on Jan. 3. Sequoyah will look to take down another team that is expected to make a run during the postseason.
