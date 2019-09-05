Sequoyah went to Inola coming off last week's win against East Central but left with a 0-3 loss. Sequoyah now has a 5-9 record.
The Lady Indians fell to the Lady Longhorns for the second time this season. Sequoyah lost 1-2 in the final round of the Salina Tournament on August 24.
On Thursday, the Lady Indians suffered 18-25, 19-25 and 21-25.
Daryl Hooper earned three aces, four kills and the team-high 10 assists. Hannah Ballou and Jamie St. Pierre each led the team with five kills. Ballou and St. Pierre also earned three aces and two digs. Dasha Hawk-Sanders and Payton Vann led the team with a combined 13 digs with seven coming from Hawk-Sanders and six from Vann.
The Lady Indians will have to play well Friday to compete in the Wagoner Tournament. Their performance will determine their tournament seeding for the Saturday games.
"We started slowly in a couple of sets then we fought back and made a run at them," said head coach Jay Herrin. "We just didn't make quite enough plays to win. We were competitive in all of the sets. We were down a few players and hopefully we'll get some girls back for the tournament. I think some of the young ones are starting to grow up a little bit and play a little better. Hopefully, we'll go compete in the Wagoner Tournament."
Sequoyah starts by playing Glenpool at 10 a.m. Friday morning followed by a set against Wagoner.
