Sequoyah is 4-8 halfway through the volleyball season following a 3-0 loss at Verdigris Tuesday.
The Lady Indians regressed from their performance in the Salina Tournament that happened over the weekend where they went 4-1 while making a finals appearance. The 6-4 Lady Cardinals were able to sweep Sequoyah.
"They were a solid team and we didn't really play well at any part of the game," said Lady Indians' head coach Jay Herrin. "It's kind of disappointing. I think we're still a little tired from the weekend, which isn't an excuse for the way that we played, but we didn't have a lot of energy and we did not play well."
Sequoyah suffered 12-25, 14-25 and 9-25 setbacks.
The Lady Indians will travel to Tulsa Thursday to face East Central and try to rebound from their loss. The team will focus on tightening up their passing and serving skills while some players will rehab some lingering injuries to regain energy for the upcoming game.
"We want to regroup tomorrow in practice so on Thursday when we go to Tulsa, we can get a win," Herrin said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.