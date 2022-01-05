Sequoyah Girl Realizes Dream

All young athletes dream about accomplishing great things. Some actually do. One such athlete is Emmary (EM-ery) Elizondo (el-i-ZON-doe), a freshman athlete at Sequoyah High School. You have probably seen her name in all the articles recently about the Sequoyah Lady Indians basketball team, where she is the starting point guard.
This past fall, Elizondo competed in cross country, and was named All State, fulfilling her goal of becoming an All State athlete as a freshman.
“It’s always been a goal of mine to make All State as a freshman, and that kinda what I worked for,” Elizondo said. She said she and her twin brother, Alex, got started running cross country by their father at an early age. “I ran my first race when I was about in the sixth grade,” she said.
Elizondo said her favorite run this season was the Sequoyah meet. “It was a really fun race,” she said. “We worked really hard for it, and I got to run in the rain with my teammates.” That race was also one of the toughest races of the season, she added.
Elizondo couldn’t remember how many cross country meets she competed in this season, but said she medaled in every one, several times winning. “I won the very first race I was in this year,” she said.
When asked if she intended to continue running cross country, she was quite adamant. “For sure, for sure,” she said. “I’m going to keep the same goals, to make All State again, to keep running.”
She was given the supposition of reaching her senior year, and having offers to attend college on a cross country scholarship or a basketball scholarship. “Ooh, that’s a rough one,” she said. “I haven’t really thought about that before. It’d be really cool if I could get a basketball scholarship. But, I’m a little bit better at cross country than I am at basketball, so if I get a really good offer, you know…”
Elizondo said she came to Sequoyah this year from Darlington School in El Reno, Oklahoma, following in the footsteps of her parents and uncles.
“My parents both came here, and talked about some really good things, had some good stories about Sequoyah, and how they made All State, and my uncles too,” Elizondo said. “They were all really good players.”
Her final race of the season was the state meet, which she won. “I had to work really hard, and just after I crossed the finish line, I passed out,” she said. “It was pretty scary.”
In parting, Elizondo was asked who usually wins in one-on-one basketball with her twin. “Oh, me,” she laughed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.