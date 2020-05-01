Sequoyah is in a different stratosphere when it comes to girls basketball.
There hasn’t been a more rounded basketball program throughout the entire state since 2005.
The Lady Indians are the pinnacle.
They’ve won all of their six state championships since 2005. It’s more than any other school, regardless of classification, during that time. The six titles are also the most of any school in Class 3A.
From Bill Nobles to Larry Callison to current head coach Justin Brown, Sequoyah only knows how to win.
There have been 16 state tournament appearances since 2000, including a current run of eight straight trips.
The Lady Indians won their first three state titles over three consecutive years, from 2005-2007, with Nobles as head coach and Angel Goodrich roaming the floor and establishing greatness.
The next wave of dominance came from 2015 to 2018 with three crowns in four years with Callison as head coach and standouts such as Cenia Hayes, Jonia Walker and Lexy Keys.
“Sequoyah girls’ basketball is consistently one of the best programs in Oklahoma,” Sequoyah Athletic Director Marcus Crittenden said. “We’re in an amazing 21-year run. Our first state tournament was in 2000. Since then, we’ve only missed qualifying for state five times. We went from newcomers to state in 2000 to winning three championships in a row from 2005-2007 and coming just short of a four-peat in 2008. We went on another impressive stretch of winning three gold balls in 4 years in 2015, 2017, and 2018. All six of our championships have been in the last 15 years. Since 2005, no other Oklahoma school in any classification has won as many gold balls as the Lady Indians.”
Brown is just getting started. He led the Lady Indians to a 26-1 overall mark in his first season in 2019-20. Led by Keys, a three-time All-State selection, Sequoyah closed with a 22-game winning streak and another state tournament berth.
“The tradition here is special,” Brown said. “The expectations are to not only make the state tournament but have a chance to win it each and every year. From winning three titles in a row during the Goodrich years to this year’s senior class winning two of the last three and spending almost this entire season ranked No. 1, girls’ sports are important here. Softball, cross country, basketball, track, the expectations remain the same, not just compete but compete at a high level and win.
“Fans pack the gym each and every game whether we are home or away. The support that we receive is unbelievable. Everyone knows that if Sequoyah is coming to town there will be a large crowd and that’s because Sequoyah is more than just a part of Tahlequah, it represents the Cherokee Nation and other Native American tribes across the whole state and our students and fans take a lot of pride in what we do. Now personally being a part of that tradition is pretty special to me.”
The ending to the 2019-20 season was a bitter one for Brown, who was recently selected as a Faith 7 Basketball coach. The Lady Indians, who were ranked No. 1 in 3A from start to finish and considered favorites going into the state tournament, had their bid for another title cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This season didn’t end the way we wanted it to,” Brown said. “We were playing at a very high level at the right time and we felt we had a real chance to be playing on Saturday in the state tournament. Even talking about it now makes me sick. But the journey we went on this year was incredible. I think we played 14 games against ranked opponents, including four games against teams that were ranked No. 1 in their class at some point. To go through that schedule and still come out 26-1 just speaks to the type of leaders and competitors that we have. We talked to our kids all year about doing things right, regardless of the opponent, and the wins would take care of themselves. Our kids bought in, and as a result we finished the year on a 22-game win streak and qualified for the state tournament for the eighth straight year. That being said, I’ll always look back on this season wondering, ‘what if . . .’”
The program has won 472 games since 2000, good for a 80.5 winning percentage.
There have been 17 All-State selection since 2000 — Keys (2020), Walker (2019), Calesa Murdock (2019), Hayes (2017), Jakkie Wright (2016), Taylor Owl (2016), Jhonett Cookson (2015), Courtney Jones (2013), Anaweg Smith (2011), Goodrich (2008), Lorin Hammer (2008), Brea Brewer (2008), Cassie Moore (2008), Shawna Singleterry (2006), Amanda Ott (2002), Stevie Beartrack (2001) and Jade Grigg (2000).
Keys, Walker, Hayes and Goodrich are all State Tournament Most Valuable Players, and Keys, Walker, Murdock, Hayes, Jones, Goodrich and Hammer each received basketball scholarships.
“Sequoyah is unique in that it really is a school of choice,” Brown said. “A large percentage of our students come from the surrounding k-8 schools. Those kids could choose to go to any school in the area and for them to end up at Sequoyah says a lot about our teachers and academics, administrators, coaches and our athletic programs.”
“We’ve been blessed with several outstanding coaches and players through the years and Sequoyah fans are the best,” Crittenden said. “The success has been sustained, but it has come in waves. This year was Coach Brown’s first season here and he had us positioned as the favorite to win it all. The bar is very high here, but our coaches and players don’t shy away from that at all. They take pride in what teams of the past have accomplished and are determined to build on and extend that legacy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.