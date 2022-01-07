The Lady Indians won a 52-47 game Thursday evening, but, unfortunately, it was the Stilwell Lady Indians, and not the Sequoyah Lady Indians.
For the rest of this article, the Sequoyah girls will be called the Lady Indians, Stilwell will be Stilwell. The Stilwell girls jumped out to a 15-10 lead in the first quarter, but the Lady Indians fought back in the second period to close the gap to two points, 24-22.
Momentum swung back to Stilwell in the third quarter, 13-9, and the Lady Indians won the fourth, 16-15, but it was too little, too late.
The Lady Indians were a perfect 6-for-6 from the charity stripe, and they made seven treys, but it wasn't quite enough.
Harley Culie led the Lady Indians with 14 points, while Annaston Brown finished with 13. Emmary Elizondo tossed in nine, Kylie Marshall finished with six, Alena Deer had three, and Shailey Hair added two.
The 5-5 Lady Indians continued play again in the Lincoln Christian tournament Saturday, but the time and opponent wasn't known by press time.
