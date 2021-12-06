The Sequoyah Lady Indians outscored Adair in every quarter Friday night in Adair, on their way to a 43-25 victory, while the boys weren't as fortunate, dropping a close one, 35-29.
In the girls' game, jumped out to a 9-5 lead, and never looked back. By halftime, the Lady Indians had increased their lead to six, 22-16. They doubled Adair, 10-5, in the third, and sealed the deal in the fourth with an 11-4 quarter.
Freshman point guard Emmary Elizondo led all scorers with 17 points, including a phenomenal 10-14 from the charity stripe. She was followed by Annaston Brown with 8, Rylee Bush with 6, Rayna Falcon and Alena Deer, each with 4, and Harley Culie and Shailey Hair rounding out the scoring with 2 each.
Over all, the Lady Indians sizzled the net from the free throw line, making 17-23. The girls improved their record to 1-1 in the young season.
BOYS
Adair 35, Indians 29
The Indians led Adair 11-5 at the end of the first quarter, and matched them point for point in the second, 7-7, to take an 18-12 lead into the halftime dressing room. The turning point came in the third, when Adair scored 13 while holding the Indians 13-2.
At the end of a hard-fought fourth period, Adair had surged ahead for the final of 35-29.
Junior sharpshooter Kellan Holmes led all Sequoyah scorers with 15, including a trio of treys. Brody Young tossed in 6, Alex Elizondo scored 5, and Kobe Rider and Jaden Harvey finished with 2 and 1, respectively.
"Our kids battled tonight," Coach Jeff Walker said. "It was a great effort, we just need to execute better. Adair is a very well coached, physical team defensively, and we saw some things we need to improve on tonight."
Both Sequoyah teams will play at Lincoln Christian Tuesday evening, Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. The Indians and Lady Indians will be playing in the Tahlequah Tournament Dec. 9-11.
Hulbert splits games against Haskell: The Hulbert Riders eked out a 46-42 victory over Haskell Friday night at home, while the Lady Riders dropped a 65-43 decision to Haskell's girls.
The Lady Riders came out hot, outscoring Haskell 18-9 in the first period. Haskell got warmed up in the second 8 minutes, winning the period 19-13, but still trailed Hulbert's girls 31-28 at halftime.
Hulbert's shooting went sour in the second half, as the Lady Riders scored just 6 points in each of the last two quarters.
Brea Lamb led the Lady Riders with 15 points, while Gabby Cook contributed 12. Nevaeh Smith netted 11, all in the first half, Alison Cole scored 4, and Alyssa Fair made a free throw in the fourth period.
Hulbert Coach Joseph McClure said the girls played a competitive first half against Haskell. "We have to learn how to value each offensive possession and take care of the basketball," he said. "We had too many turnovers in the second half that led to Haskell pulling away.
"I was proud of my girls' effort tonight. We just have to keep working hard and improving, and good things will start to happen," he said.
The Lady Riders will be in action next on Tuesday, Dec. 7, in the Porum Tournament. They are scheduled to play Panama at 4:00 p.m.
BOYS
Riders 46, Haskell 42
The Riders played Haskell point for point in the first half, with the two team tied 13-13 after one, and 21-21 at halftime. Hulbert took a 28-26 lead by the end on the third quarter, then wrapped up the win with a 16-13 fourth, aided by a pair of Haskell technical fouls, all resulting in points for Hulbert.
David Jacobs led Hulbert with 18 points.
Coach Jordan Hill said it was an interesting game, with the Haskell coach getting the two technicals. "Our boys responded well and came through for us," he said.
The Riders will be in the Porum Tournament on Monday, where they are scheduled to play Oaks at 8:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.