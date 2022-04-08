The Sequoyah Lady Indians slowpitch girls won both ends of a doubleheader at Salina, Thursday, 11-5, and 21-2. While that was going on, the Keys Cougars were putting a whipping on Westville, 16-5, at Keys. Earlier in the day, in the Mounds Tournament, the Hulbert Riders dropped a slugfest to Drumright, 13-12.
The Sequoyah girls have struggled throughout the first part of their season, winning just one of their first seven outings. They didn't struggle Thursday. The Lady Indians rapped out 10 hits in their 11-5 win in the first game of a doubleheader. Rylee Bush and Harley Culie each had a home run in the game, and Bush also knocked a double.
In the second game, the Lady Indians pounded out 15 hits on the way to a 21-2 victory. Bush had two homers in the game, and a double. Eight Lady Indians had hits in the game, six with more than one.
Defensively, the Lady Indians committed just one error in game one, and only two in the nightcap.
Keys baseball: The Keys Cougars hosted the Westville Yellowjackets, Thursday, and routed their guests, 16-5. Lane Taylor led the charge for the Cougars, bashing out three hits in three at-bats, including a double, and collecting four RBIs. Conner Hamilton also rapped a double, scoring two. Trenton Nichols also had four RBIs in the game, while getting two hits.
The Cougars scored two in the first, four in the second, two in the third, three in the fourth, and five in the fifth. Westville pushed one run across in the second, and four in the fourth.
Bruce Miller picked up the win, working four innings, allowing five runs, giving up four hits, walking six, and fanning four. Nate Edens worked the last inning in a mop-up role, walking one and striking out three.
The Cougars are scheduled to play at Sequoyah on Friday. Their current record is 6-6
Hulbert baseball: The Hulbert Riders fell behind Drumright early, but knotted the game at 12-12 in the fifth inning, but Drumright scored one in the bottom of the sixth to win the game, 13-12.
The Riders had seven hits in the game, including an inside the park home run by Wyatt Tedder, and a double by Trenton Hess. Tedder's homer came with two aboard, giving him three RBIs in the game.
Four Riders worked the hill in the game, including Nathan Rowan, Ethan Thompson, Ethan Reese, and Tyler Simpson.
