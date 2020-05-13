The Sequoyah golf and cheer programs have had moments of success over recent years.
Former girls and boys golf coach Larry Callison had four individuals earn state tournament berths from 2014 to 2019, and as programs, the Indians and Lady Indians have had 13 individuals advance and one team in 2010.
Under Callison, Drake Vance (2017), Lauren Hummingbird (2016), Vance (2016) and Britanie Wacoche (2014) earned spots.
Prior to Callison, under head coach Shane Richardson, Rylan Bunch was a four-time state qualifier. Bunch qualified three times as an individual and was a member of the 2010 team that qualified. Nick Wacoche was a two-time individual qualifier and was also on the 2010 team. Dale Winney qualified in 2006 and 2007, and Kyle Butler earned a berth in 2013. Other members of the 2010 team were Leighton Mouse, Ryan Mouse and Tanner Alley.
Vance (Millsaps College and Northeastern State), and Britanie Wacoche (Ottawa University) both played collegiately.
Justin Brown, also the girls basketball head coach, took over for Callison in 2019-20. The golf teams didn’t participate in any 2020 tournaments due to COVID-19.
“Cherokee Trails Golf Course is adjacent to our campus, making the trip to practice convenient for us,” Sequoyah Athletic Director Marcus Crittenden said. “Since 2006, we have had 12 golf state qualifiers as individuals and a boys’ team qualified in 2010. Shane Richardson coached eight of the individual qualifiers and the 2010 team. Larry Callison coached the other four individuals.
“Our most accomplished golfer was Rylan Bunch, a four-time state qualifier, including three times as an individual and as part of the 2010 team. Drake Vance made the state tournament in 2016 and 2017, and went on to play in college at Millsaps College and NSU. Britanie Wacoche competed at state in 2014 and played at Ottawa University in addition to playing volleyball on scholarship.”
In cheer, Sequoyah has placed 11th or better three consecutive years and qualified the last four years at the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Small School Co-Ed Competition. Sequoyah finished eight in 2017-18, which is the benchmark for the program. Sequoyah was 10th in 2018-19 and 11th in 2016-17.
Standouts have been Aaron “Boog” Foreman, who continued to cheer at Northeastern State, Megan Smith (Baptist Southern University) and Amber King (Connors State College).
