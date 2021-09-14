The Sequoyah Lady Indians solidified their hold on second place in their district with a 2-1 win Tuesday afternoon against Sperry.
“Winning yesterday set us in 2nd behind Kansas so that won’t change.” Coach Jeff Turtle said.
Ashlyn Guinn pitched seven innings and had five strikeouts for the win. Annaston Brown went 2 of 3 at the plate. Skielah Hamby and Macy McCrary had the two RBIs for Sequoyah.
Sequoyah will take on Keys for a doubleheader at home starting at 3 pm on Wednesday.
