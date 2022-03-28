Sequoyah hardballers still searching for first win

The Sequoyah baseball Indians are looking to get a win under their belts soon, hopefully Monday evening, March 28, at Adair, at 5:00 p.m. The Indians are currently 0-9, with their last three losses coming in two days, Thursday and Friday, at the Stilwell Festival.
Thursday, the Indians fell to Vian, 14-1, in a late morning game, then that evening failed to stop Stilwell, dropping an 11-0 decision. Friday, they fell victims to the Jay Bulldogs, 12-1.
Jay scored: six runs in the first inning, one in the third, and stopped the game by run rule when they scored five in the bottom of the fourth.
The Indians' lone run came in the top of the third inning, when catcher Bryce Hurd led off with a walk. Hayden Girty replaced Hurd as a courtesy runner. Connor Laubhan bunted, and Jay committed an error that not only allowed him to reach first safely, but to advance to second, while Girty found refuge at third base. The next batter, center fielder Echota Hummingbird, singled, driving in Girty. Hayden Stewart walked to load the bases with just one out, but a double play ended the Sequoyah threat.
In addition to Hummingbird's single, Stewart and Isaac Hawzipta also had singles in the game for the Indians.
Stewart started the game on the hill for Sequoyah, and remained there until the bottom of the fourth when he gave way to Brody Young with the score 11-1. Young gave up a double that scored the final run of the game.
On Thursday: the Indians started their part of the day against Vian just before noon, scoring a run in the top half of the first inning. Hummingbird led off with a double, and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Stewart. Sammie Girty grounded out to the second baseman, scoring Hummingbird. The Indians didn't score any more in the inning, but led 1-0.
Vian came to bat in the bottom of the first, and scored 11 runs before the Indians could stop them. Vian added three more runs in the second for the final score, 14-1.
The Indians had five hits in the game. Hummingbird had a double, and Stewart, Young, Hawzipta, and Nehemiah Begay each had a single.
Thursday evening: the Indians faced the host team, the Stilwell Indians, and were treated rudely by their hosts, 11-0. Stilwell scored two in the first, and nine in the third for the win.
Sequoyah had runners in scoring position several times throughout the game, but could never capitalize. The Indians mustered four hits in the game, including doubles by Stewart and Braelyn Patterson, and singles by Laubhan and Young. Hummingbird and Young combined on the hill for 98 pitches, including 56 in the strike zone.
In the first game of the season: the Indians lost to Stilwell, 11-3. After Stilwell scored one in the top of the first, the Indians came back with two in the bottom of the inning. Hummingbird led off with a walk, and promptly stole second. Stewart was hit by a pitch. Sammie Girty bunt-singled, loading the bases. One out later, Hayden Girty walked, forcing Hummingbird across the plate and moving Stewart to third. Stewart stole home during the next at bat, giving the Indians a 2-1 lead.
Stilwell added a run in the second, one in the third, five in the fourth, two in the fifth, and one in the seventh. The Indians added a run in the fifth. Begay walked, and was replaced by pinch runner Laubhan, who was later put out on a fielder's choice, allowing Hummingbird to reach base. Stewart waited out a free pass, moving Hummingbird to second. The speedy center fielder stole third, then scored on a fielder's choice, for the Indians' third and final score.
The Girty boys, Hayden and Sammie, accounted for Sequoyah's only hits. The Indians kept the baselines hot, stealing eight bases. Hummingbird swiped four bases, Stewart stole two, and Hawzipta and Sammie Girty each pilfered one.
The Indians' top offensive output: came March 4, versus Porter, when they scored six runs, despite losing the game, 16-6, and getting just one hit, an RBI-double by Hummingbird in the fifth inning. Most of their runs were the result of walks and errors.
The Indians dropped a doubleheader to Sequoyah Claremore, 13-1 and 8-1, on March 8. March 14 was the date of a doubleheader at Kansas, where the Indians dropped both ends of the twinbill. Kansas won by scores of 11-2 and 12-2.
Throughout the season, Hummingbird has been the most consistent hitter, the leading extra-base hitter, and leads the team in stolen bases.
The Indians have just two games: on the schedule this week, both against Adair. Monday, they travel to Adair, and Tuesday, Adair comes to Tahlequah
