Sequoyah has high expectations under Brad Jones

Sequoyah wrestling is in for a change this year.
Unlike years prior, the Indians will have a full lineup. The team is led by head coach Brad Jones with assistant coaches being Jermoie Hammer and Jarrod Hammer.
Sequoyah will begin its wrestling season at a tournament in Okmulgee on Saturday at 10 a.m., followed by a dual in Salina on Dec. 10 in a 6 p.m. start. District Duals begin later in December.
All 14 weight classes will be filled this year.
“Our participation is up and if we stay healthy, we can fill all the weights consistently, something that we’ve never been able to do before,” Jones said. “I expect our new wrestlers to make a big impact on this season.”
Sequoyah seniors include Landen Girty, Trenton Harris, Kailey Lasley, Jaryn Tayler, Joey Hardbarger, Ty Fixin, Ryan Fields and Joah Fourkiller.
Juniors are Kyle Carder, Clayton Wallace, Anthony Tiger and Jacie Elizondo. Sophomores include Jeremiah Chuculate and Echota Hummingbird, and freshmen are Cody Davis, Todd Davis, Hayden Girty, Eli Hammer, Austyn Holt, Larry Oosahwe, Tyler Samuels, James Vance, Tilon Rattlinggourd and Jathan Rogers.
“My expectations are always high, and with the number of participants we have this year, I think we have a good chance of fulfilling them, barring we stay healthy,” Jones said. “I see us having multiple state qualifiers as well. There’s two girls wrestling, Jaice Elizondo and Kailey Lasley, I’m excited to see how well they perform. We have one returning state qualifier, Ty Fixin. Our senior group is a special group and all have experience that will help them have a more successful year.”
District Duals are the important duals to watch and attend. Those decide who is and who isn’t going to dual state in February. Sequoyah’s first district dual is Dec. 17 in Warner at 6 p.m.
“It would be a big win to carry into our district contests,” said Jones.
The Indians will be in Vinita on Jan. 23 where they will compete against other teams in the district to see who advances to state.
“In January, Sequoyah will host the Maverick Conference Tournament, one of the toughest conference tournaments in the state, so fans will get to see some good wrestling matches,” Jones said.
