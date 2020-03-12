Sequoyah hoops teams react to postponement

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced Thursday at 12:25 p.m. that the basketball state tournaments in Oklahoma City will be indefinitely postponed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's unfortunate and disappointing that we can't play," said Sequoyah Indians' head coach Jay Herrin. "We understand the seriousness of the issue, but we wish we could have played ball. We'll have to regroup to figure this out. It's not a great situation, but it's one we will have to deal with."
While the State Tournament has been postponed, it has not been canceled at this time.
"As of right now we're just hearing the tournament has been postponed indefinitely," said Lady Indians' head coach Justin Brown. "Nobody has set a date or used the word canceled yet, so we're hopeful there will be a time where they allow us to play it, but it's not going to happen this week."
The OSSAA decided to postpone the tournament the day after it was discovered Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz center, tested positive for the virus before their scheduled game against the Thunder Wednesday night in Oklahoma City. Jazz shooting guard Donavan Mitchell tested positive for the virus Thursday as well, just a day after visiting Del City High School.
Following that discovery, the NBA announced an indefinite suspension of the season and the Power 5 Conferences of the NCAA will forgo the conference championship tournaments.
The Sequoyah Indians and Lady Indians were in Oklahoma City Wednesday night to prepare for the Class 3A State Tournament. Brown and Herrin will follow the OSSAA ruling and prepare for the tournament as if it will continue at some point.
"It's disappointing and heartbreaking for kids," said Brown. "They've spent their entire careers looking forward to this weekend and getting here. Not just us, but other schools, too. It's disappointing, but we understand decisions were made and we will abide by them and do what we can to stay in shape then see what happens."
"One thing we told our kids is that we're going to go out and practice tomorrow and next week until we hear that word canceled come out," Brown added on. "We're going to prepare as if it were still on."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.