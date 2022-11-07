The Sequoyah basketball teams and athletic program are hosting a true round-robin ninth-grade festival at The Place Where They Play. All the games are preset, and everyone knows who they play, and when.
The games began Monday, Nov. 7, at 3 p.m., and will continue today, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m., and again on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 3 p.m. The five girls’ teams involved in the festival include Sequoyah, Muldrow, Hilldale, Coweta, and Haskell. There are six boys’ teams in the festival, including Sequoyah, Stigler, Hilldale, Muldrow, Summit Christian, and Coweta.
On Monday, the Sequoyah Lady Indians were victorious over Coweta, while the Indians fell to Muldrow.
Tuesday at 3 p.m., Summit Christian boys will play Stigler. At 4 p.m., the Haskel girls will play Hilldale. At 5, the Muldrow boys will play Hilldale. At 6, the Muldrow girls will play Coweta, and at 7, the Sequoyah Indians will take on the Coweta boys.
Thursday's games will feature Coweta boys against Muldrow boys at 3 p.m., followed by Haskel girls against Muldrow. At 5, Summit Christian boys will face Hilldale, and in the final two games of the festival, the Lady Indians will play Hilldale at 6, and the Indians will wrap it up at 7 against Stigler.
“We’re just playing a straight festival,” Sequoyah girls’ coach Justin Brown said. “There won’t be any trophy presentations, no medals, nothing, just playing basketball.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.